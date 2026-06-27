Posted: Jun 27, 2026 8:42 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2026 9:10 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in the Colonial Estates neighborhood at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to a Bartlesville Professional Firefighters Local 200 Facebook post, when crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home's garage and launched an aggressive interior attack to contain the fire. As the garage became structurally unstable, the incident commander ordered firefighters out of the building and shifted to a defensive strategy. The garage later collapsed.

The fire was largely contained to the garage, preventing it from destroying the rest of the home. While the residence sustained smoke and water damage, firefighters were able to save the majority of the structure.

No injuries were reported.