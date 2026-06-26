Posted: Jun 26, 2026 2:49 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2026 2:49 PM

Ty Loftis

Native American students who may qualify for the Johnson O' Malley program are encouraged to apply now. Basic school supplies will be provided to eligible students in each school district within Osage County. The JOM Needs Assessment Survey and student form are available on the Osage Nation website.

Parents for returning JOM students don't need to fill out another if your student is living at the same address, has not been held back and will be attending the same school in 2026-2027.