Posted: Jun 26, 2026 10:10 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2026 10:10 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

There will be discussion and consideration to approve upgrades to make the elevator operable and compliant in the courthouse.

There will also be consideration to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Hulah Lake Senior Citizen's Center and the town of Avant. The Board will also take possible action on signing a service agreement with Woodland Public Schools for a school resource officer. These would all be for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.