Posted: Jun 26, 2026 9:54 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2026 9:54 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will hold the final meeting of the 2025-2026 fiscal year Monday with several year-end items for consideration.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the commissioners will discuss a letter from the county to the Oklahoma Office of Management and Budget on a proposed rule change.

The commissioners are expected to discuss two resolutions for use tax allocation and establishing the county’s financial institutions for the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1. The commissioners are also expected to discuss the investment policy for the county treasurer’s office and a financial statement for the resale property fund.

In other business, the commissioners are expected to receive three quotes to replace water heaters at the Washington County Detention Center, officially deed a piece of property in Dewey to the City of Dewey and declare a piece of ditching equipment as surplus.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.