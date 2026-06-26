Posted: Jun 26, 2026 8:36 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2026 8:36 AM

Tom Davis

A community fundraiser will be held Saturday evening in Bartlesville to support Michael Majors, a husband and father of two who is battling a rare and aggressive form of heart cancer.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bob Bright with The Elks 1060 said, "Michael Majors has been diagnosed with cardiac sarcoma, a rare cancer that originates in the heart muscle. Michael is a devoted husband and father who has always put others before himself."

The benefit dinner is on Saturday, June 27, at 6 p.m. at the Bartlesville Elks Lodge, 1060 Swan Drive. Bob said the planned activities include: dinner wit a pasta bar, live music, a bake sale,. auction, a 50/50 raffle and more.