Posted: Jun 26, 2026 8:18 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2026 8:18 AM

Chase Almy

Four years after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade, Senator James Lankford (R-OK) took to the Senate floor this week with a stack of pro-life bills and a familiar Washington tradition waiting for him: politicians arguing about politics. Lankford, chair of the Senate Values Action Team, pushed for unanimous consent on measures aimed at protecting unborn children with Down syndrome, protecting conscience rights for medical workers, and limiting taxpayer support for abortion providers. Senate Democrats objected to each proposal, keeping the bills from moving forward.

Among the legislation Lankford highlighted was his Conscience Protection Act, which would protect doctors, nurses, and healthcare providers from being forced to perform abortions if doing so conflicts with their religious beliefs or moral convictions. Lankford said the anniversary of Dobbs was a reminder that the national debate over abortion is far from over, arguing that every child has value regardless of circumstance. Democrats, meanwhile, continued opposing the measures, leaving both sides of the aisle exactly where Washington seems most comfortable: firmly planted in their corners, preparing for the next argument.