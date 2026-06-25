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Dewey
Posted: Jun 25, 2026 10:33 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2026 12:52 PM
Dewey Duck Derby
Tom Davis
You are invited to witness the fantastic flotilla of fake fowl a.k.a The Dewey Duck Derby is Saturday, July 4th from 6-10pm.
You could win cash prizes if your duck crosses the finish line first through fourth. You can buy your ducks at Dewey City Hall or at Don Tyler Park on the 4th. The music starts at 6pm and Duck Derby starts at 8:45pm.
Real Country 104.9 KRIG will broadcast live from the event from 4-6pm brought to you by LPL Painting Company, Rainey's Custom Butchering, Rainey's Meat Market, and Arvest Bank.
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