Posted: Jun 25, 2026 10:33 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2026 12:52 PM

Tom Davis

You are invited to witness the fantastic flotilla of fake fowl a.k.a The Dewey Duck Derby is Saturday, July 4th from 6-10pm.

You could win cash prizes if your duck crosses the finish line first through fourth. You can buy your ducks at Dewey City Hall or at Don Tyler Park on the 4th. The music starts at 6pm and Duck Derby starts at 8:45pm.