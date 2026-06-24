Posted: Jun 24, 2026 2:46 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2026 2:46 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska's Fourth of July celebration is on the horizon and there will be many things taking place during this year's Patriotic Party on the Prairie.

Things start Saturday morning with a non motorized parade at 9:30 a.m., which steps off from American Heritage Bank. There will be prizes for several categories including most patriotic, most outrageous and best pet. You can register by calling 918-287-1208 or register that morning at 9 a.m. Free hot dogs, apple cobbler and water will be served at City Hall following the parade.