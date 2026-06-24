Posted: Jun 24, 2026 2:38 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2026 2:38 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man with two pending assault charges in Washington County is facing an additional criminal charge.

18-year-old River York was charged on Wednesday with domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, York allegedly got into an argument with the victim on Tuesday afternoon. York allegedly shoved the victim multiple times and attempted to take the victim's phone. After being unable to do so, York allegedly punched the victim in the left side of the head.

York allegedly returned to the residence after the altercation and kicked the front door open. York allegedly punched the victim in the face after entering the residence.

Authorities allegedly spotted an abrasion on the victim's left cheek and an injury to the victim's upper lip.

The victim allegedly told authorities they were carrying a child throughout the incident.

York was charged in February 2026 with two counts of assault and battery. He was charged last month with domestic abuse in the presence of a minor, domestic abuse by assault and battery and threatening to perform an act of violence.