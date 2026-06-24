Posted: Jun 24, 2026 1:28 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2026 1:28 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office worked in conjunction with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Marijuana Enforcement Team and seized nearly 13,000 marijuana plants. Additionally, 840.8 pounds of processed marijuana was found.

A Facebook post from the Oklahoma Bureau pf Narcotics states a search warrant was conducted at Linda Wood LLC, located at 10624 State Highway 11 in Barnsdall. One person was arrested and five others were taken into ICE custody. More arrests are expected.

Public Information Officer for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Mark Woodward had the following to say:

"This investigation involves illegal cultivation of marijuana at this location, black-market marijuana production and distribution and cultivation of marijuana without an OBN registration."

The Barnsdall Police Department, U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Services and District One Commissioner Anthony Hudson all worked the case.