Posted: Jun 24, 2026 12:32 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2026 12:32 PM

Ty Loftis

The 2026 Osage Nation Inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11 at the Osage Casino and Hotel in Tulsa. All Osage Nation citizens and those within the community are welcome to attend.

All officials elected in the June 1 general election will take their Oath of Office. Oklahoma State University President, Dr. Jim Hess will be a keynote speaker. Hess was appointed Oklahoma State's first Native American President in 2025.

Osage Nation Language Department Director Braxton Redeagle will be the master of ceremonies. Congressman John Maker will deliver the invocation. Newly elected Principal Chief Joe Tillman will also address those in attendance.