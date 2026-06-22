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Nowata County News
Posted: Jun 22, 2026 3:30 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 3:30 PM
Nowata Co. Election Board Secretary Recaps Primaries
Brian McSweeney
Nowata County Election Board Secretary Dave Neely appeared before the Nowata County Commissioners Monday morning.
Following Tuesday's primary elections, including State Question 832, Neely said slightly over 2,000 Nowata County voters turned out for the election. A portion of the elections, including the race for Associate District Judge in Nowata County, is headed to a run-off in August.
Neely discussed some items that will be on the ballot in August, including a South Coffeyville School bond and a City of Nowata charter change.
The South Coffeyville School bond is approximately worth $5.9 million. South Coffeyville voters have rejected the last two school bonds by one vote.
Two state questions will also be on the ballot in August.
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