Posted: Jun 22, 2026 3:30 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 3:30 PM

Brian McSweeney

Nowata County Election Board Secretary Dave Neely appeared before the Nowata County Commissioners Monday morning.

Following Tuesday's primary elections, including State Question 832, Neely said slightly over 2,000 Nowata County voters turned out for the election. A portion of the elections, including the race for Associate District Judge in Nowata County, is headed to a run-off in August.

The South Coffeyville School bond is approximately worth $5.9 million. South Coffeyville voters have rejected the last two school bonds by one vote.