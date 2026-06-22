Posted: Jun 22, 2026 2:24 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 2:24 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata Area Chamber of Commerce is holding their second annual Back to School College and Career Fair July 28 at the Nowata Boys and Girls Club.

Students will be required to check into eight different college or career booths in order to receive a free backpack filled with school supplies. Door prizes will also be featured at the event.

The college and career fair is for high school students only. Students will be required to present high school enrollment to any Nowata County high school (Nowata, Oklahoma Union, South Coffeyville).