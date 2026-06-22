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Crime & Courts
Posted: Jun 22, 2026 2:10 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 2:10 PM
Bartlesville Man Charged With Assault With a Weapon
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to shoot someone.
32-year-old Kenneth Elam was charged on Monday with assault with a dangerous weapon.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Elam allegedly got into an argument with the victim on the evening of June 19 and retrieved his firearm from a lockbox. During the argument, Elam allegedly frequently reached into the waistband of his pants for the weapon but never removed it. Elam allegedly rushed towards an 8-year- old who had confronted him during the argument with the firearm in his waistband.
Authorities executed a search warrant approximately two hours after the incident and allegedly located the firearm inside a closet on the top shelf. The weapon was allegedly loaded with a 16-round magazine. No rounds were reportedly found inside the chamber.
Elam has been previously convicted in Washington County for domestic abuse and threatening to perform an act of violence.
Elam will appear in court again on June 26 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $250,000.
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