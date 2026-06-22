Posted: Jun 22, 2026 2:10 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 2:10 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to shoot someone.

32-year-old Kenneth Elam was charged on Monday with assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Elam allegedly got into an argument with the victim on the evening of June 19 and retrieved his firearm from a lockbox. During the argument, Elam allegedly frequently reached into the waistband of his pants for the weapon but never removed it. Elam allegedly rushed towards an 8-year- old who had confronted him during the argument with the firearm in his waistband.

Authorities executed a search warrant approximately two hours after the incident and allegedly located the firearm inside a closet on the top shelf. The weapon was allegedly loaded with a 16-round magazine. No rounds were reportedly found inside the chamber.

Elam has been previously convicted in Washington County for domestic abuse and threatening to perform an act of violence.