News
Osage County
Posted: Jun 22, 2026 11:54 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 11:54 AM
Osage Co Commissioners Have Standard Meeting
Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.
At that meeting, there was a resolution signed to advertise for a brush truck for the Pershing Fire Department. This would be paid for by a REAP grant.
The commissioners also approved payment to Active 911 for active alert in the amount of just over $6,500. This will be paid for through the general government account and Sheriff Bart Perrier details what this is.
The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 a.m.
« Back to News