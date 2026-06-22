Posted: Jun 22, 2026 11:54 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 11:54 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, there was a resolution signed to advertise for a brush truck for the Pershing Fire Department. This would be paid for by a REAP grant.

The commissioners also approved payment to Active 911 for active alert in the amount of just over $6,500. This will be paid for through the general government account and Sheriff Bart Perrier details what this is.