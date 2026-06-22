Posted: Jun 22, 2026 10:02 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 10:02 AM

Tom Davis

Boots Hollow, Bartlesville's municipal golf course earns a title of distinction, according City Manager Mike Bailey.

Appearing on KWON's CITY MATTERS program, Bailey said, "The City-owned Boots Hollow Golf Club has been selected as one of this year’s four new additions to the Oklahoma Golf Trail, a statewide collection of 22 premier public and private courses designed to showcase Oklahoma’s top golf destinations. The designation places Boots Hollow alongside some of the most celebrated layouts in the state and highlights the course’s recent improvements."

Bailey also reminded listeners that s the Fourth of July holiday approaches, fireworks are prohibited in city limits despite new law. Signed by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt in May, the Act applies only to private property in unincorporated areas of Oklahoma and expressly preserves municipal authority to regulate fireworks within city limits.

Bailey said that if you want to report illegal fireworks, do not call 911. He said, "We need to keep emergency lines open for those who truly need them. To report a violation, contact the Bartlesville Police Department non-emergency line at 918.338.4001." Bailey added, The City will follow up on all complaints. Violations of the City’s fireworks ordinance may result in a $300 fine per occurrence and/or confiscation of fireworks."

Also appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Water Utilities Manager Terry Lauritsen cautioned everyone to be careful when flushing things down your toilet.