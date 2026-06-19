Posted: Jun 19, 2026 10:17 AMUpdated: Jun 19, 2026 10:17 AM

Chase Almy

With Father’s Day approaching, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford took to the Senate floor to deliver a message focused less on legislation and more on the importance of family. Lankford argued that fatherlessness is connected to many of America’s biggest social challenges, saying families, communities, and the country as a whole are stronger when fathers are present and involved.

Lankford also pointed to a positive trend, noting fathers today spend significantly more time with their children than dads did decades ago. He called for that involvement to continue while highlighting efforts aimed at supporting families, including changes to tax policies and enforcement against parents who fail to pay child support. Lankford said no single Senate vote can match the impact of a father loving, guiding, and spending time with his children.