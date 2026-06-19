Posted: Jun 19, 2026 10:11 AMUpdated: Jun 19, 2026 10:11 AM

Chase Almy

The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved a bipartisan bill led by Senators James Lankford of Oklahoma, Joni Ernst of Iowa, and Gary Peters of Michigan aimed at forcing the federal government to reveal billions in spending deals that have been kept out of public view. The Stop Secret Spending Act would require “Other Transactions Agreements,” a type of government spending arrangement that has largely avoided the same public reporting rules as contracts and grants, to be listed for taxpayers to see. Looks like the old government strategy of “don’t ask, don’t tell and don’t look at the paperwork” was getting a little too comfortable.

Supporters say the bill is about transparency and giving Americans a better look at how their tax dollars are being spent, especially as the Pentagon alone has awarded billions in these agreements in recent years. Lankford called the measure a first step toward cutting waste and holding Washington accountable, while Ernst said taxpayers deserve to know where the money is going. The bill now moves forward with the goal of ending what lawmakers describe as a taxpayer-funded game of hide and seek. If there’s one thing Washington has never been short on, it’s finding creative ways to spend money.