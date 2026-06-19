Posted: Jun 19, 2026 9:42 AMUpdated: Jun 19, 2026 9:42 AM

Tom Davis

There is no better way to feed your tummy and fill your soul than with Jesus Burger!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble from Get Real Ministries put out the invitation for their monthly Jesus Burger event where you can get a great meal and listen to the Word of Jesus Christ.

Jesus Burger events are held every 3rd Saturday at noon at Get Real Ministries at 411 W 14th St. in Bartlesville. Get Real Ministries is available for prayer, and encouragement anytime and not just at Jesus Burger.