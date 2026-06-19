Posted: Jun 19, 2026 9:33 AMUpdated: Jun 19, 2026 9:33 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

There will be discussion among Board members to consider signing a resolution executing an agreement that establishes an agreement with ACCO-SIG for the 2026-2027 fiscal year. This would be used to secure liability insurance.

There will also be consideration to sign an ABLE Commission letter for Zeke's Place Retail Space in Burbank.