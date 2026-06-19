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Osage County
Posted: Jun 19, 2026 9:33 AMUpdated: Jun 19, 2026 9:33 AM
Osage Co Commissioners to Meet Monday
Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.
There will be discussion among Board members to consider signing a resolution executing an agreement that establishes an agreement with ACCO-SIG for the 2026-2027 fiscal year. This would be used to secure liability insurance.
There will also be consideration to sign an ABLE Commission letter for Zeke's Place Retail Space in Burbank.
Monday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.
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