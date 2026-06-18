Posted: Jun 18, 2026 3:42 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2026 3:42 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners have a regular meeting scheduled Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners will discuss courthouse improvements, declare items as surplus, dispose equipment and accept a donation. The board will also possibly take action on a resolution for an investment policy for the 2026-27 fiscal year and another resolution to designate banks as county depositories.

Additionally, the commissioners will possibly take action on a resolution executing an agreement establishing the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma - Self-Insured Group (ACCO-SIG), which involves property and liability insurance. The board will review ACCO-SIG payment options during the meeting.

The board will also discuss the county certification map and county action report and hear an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.