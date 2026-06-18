Posted: Jun 18, 2026 3:26 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2026 3:27 PM

Brian McSweeney

The City of Nowata will hold their annual Independence Day celebration on July 4 at Jack Gordon Park.

The Nowata Fire Department will start off the day with a food fundraiser featuring a fish dinner at 12 p.m. Food will be served until they run out. Pulled pork dinners will be served starting at 5 p.m.

A benefit auction will take place at 6 p.m. that will benefit the Nowata Fire Department. Free watermelon will be served at 7 p.m. courtesy of the Nowata Business Alliance.

The annual fireworks show will begin after dark.