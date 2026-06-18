Posted: Jun 18, 2026 1:21 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2026 1:21 PM

Nathan Thompson

Former congressional candidate and Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer has acknowledged having an extramarital affair, saying in a recent interview that he "cheated on my wife" and knew his actions were wrong.

In an interview with The Daily Mail , Lahmeyer admitted to having an intimate relationship with a woman in 2022 while married. He told the British tabloid that he understood the affair was wrong but convinced himself it would never become public.

Lahmeyer said he has apologized to President Donald Trump, his wife, his constituents and members of his congregation. He also announced he is leaving politics and taking a sabbatical from preaching.

The pastor of Tulsa's Sheridan Church met privately with church members during a 30-minute closed-door meeting Wednesday. According to church members who spoke afterward, Lahmeyer acknowledged his mistakes, apologized and remained, in their view, a "good man."

The admission comes days after Lahmeyer suspended his campaign for Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. The decision was announced one day after he secured enough votes in the Republican primary to force an August runoff election against Tulsa businessman Mark Tedford.

"After prayerful consideration with my wife, Kendra, and my team over the last 24 hours, I've made the difficult decision to suspend my campaign for Congress," Lahmeyer said in a statement.

He added that he did not want to be "a distraction to my family, my church, and the great people of Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District, who deserve a strong conservative voice representing them in Washington."

"I sincerely appreciate all the support along the way," Lahmeyer said. "I will never forget those who stood by me and fought alongside us when I needed them the most."