Posted: Jun 18, 2026 12:53 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2026 12:54 PM

Brian McSweeney

District 6 State Rep. Rusty Cornwell will keep his seat in office after winning Tuesday's Republican primary.

Cornwell represents Nowata, Craig, Mayes and Rogers Counties.

According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, Cornwell received 3,685 total votes (69.7%), with 3,304 total votes on Election Day alone. Cornwell defeated challengers Amber Dawn Ellis and Eli Richard.

In Nowata County alone, Cornwell received 470 total votes (66.8%). Ellis received 149 votes (21.2%) and Richard received 85 total votes (12.1%) among Nowata County voters.

Cornwell has served as the State Rep. for District 6 since 2018.