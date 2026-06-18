Posted: Jun 18, 2026 12:53 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2026 12:53 PM

Tom Davis

Tri County Tech will host a free three-day Certified Fiber Optic Technician (CFOT®) training course July 21-23 as part of Clearfield's Tribal Broadband Training Initiative. The program is open to enrolled members of federally recognized tribes who are at least 18 years old and interested in careers in fiber optics and broadband technology.

The industry-recognized certification provides participants with the skills needed for fiber broadband installation and maintenance, opening the door to living-wage careers with internet service providers and tribal broadband projects. The training is designed for both beginners and those already working in the telecommunications field who want to advance their careers.

Appering on KWON Radio's Community Connection on Thursday, Tzeitel Buchanan of Lumen Technologies and Tara Gotwalt of Tri County Tech highlighted the growing need for skilled fiber technicians as tribes across Oklahoma expand broadband infrastructure. Interested applicants can register through a QR code that will be posted on Tri County Tech's social media channels. Oklahoma is home to the nation's second-largest population of federally recognized tribes, many of which are investing millions of dollars in broadband expansion projects.