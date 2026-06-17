Posted: Jun 17, 2026 3:45 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 3:45 PM

Brian McSweeney

Two Tulsa residents are facing multiple felony charges in Washington County after allegedly stealing over $1,000 at a Bartlesville Ulta Beauty.

23-year-old Gabriel Luis was charged on Wednesday with two counts of child neglect, grand larceny and possession of a firearm as an illegal alien. Additionally, 23-year-old Michelle Padron was charged with two counts of child neglect and grand larceny.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Luis and Padron were allegedly caught on camera stealing approximately $1,100 of cologne and perfume from a Bartlesville Ulta Beauty on June 13. Luis and Padron allegedly stole eight bottles of products from the store.

Authorities performed a traffic stop on their vehicle and allegedly recovered all items that were stolen from the store. Marijuana was allegedly located in the vehicle.

Luis and Padron will appear in court again on July 24 at 9 a.m. Each of their bonds is set at $25,000.