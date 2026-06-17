Posted: Jun 17, 2026 2:15 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 2:15 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly being in possession of nearly seven pounds of methamphetamine.

65-year-old Deborah Lynds was charged on Wednesday with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs and three counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), authorities executed a warrant at a residence on Morton Ave on Nov. 25, 2024, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Authorities allegedly seized 17 bags of methamphetamine in various rooms of the residence. A total of 3,170.9 grams (6.99 pounds) of methamphetamine was allegedly seized from the residence.

Authorities allegedly located three firearms throghout the residence. Two firearms were allegedly loaded with multiple rounds of ammunition.