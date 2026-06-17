Posted: Jun 17, 2026 10:48 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 10:48 AM

Tom Davis

Summer has just started, but The Bartlesville Publc Schools Foundation is preparing for The State of the Schools event coming up on August 5th.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, achel Miller with the foundation said, "We are super excited. State of the schools, August 5th. It's eleven thirty to one at the Bartlesville High School Commons. It will be a chance to hear from our new superintendent, LaDonna Chancellor. You'll be able to hear a little bit about what's gone on this past school year and highlights of looking ahead to the next school year. The timing is perfect. It you can go hear everything, get energized, ready for the school year."