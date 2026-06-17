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Posted: Jun 17, 2026 10:39 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 10:39 AM
Bartlesville Public Schools Job Fair July 7
Tom Davis
Looking for a job? Bartlesville Public Schools us hiring.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, incoming Superintendent of Bartlesville Public Schools La Donna Chancellor said the district is holding a Job Fair onTuesday, July 7, from 4pm-5:30pm at the Bartlesville High School Commons.
LaDonna said, "If you are looking for a certified teaching position, we typically have some openings and at that time also classified positions, teacher assistants, paraprofessionals, child nutrition workers, maintenance. If you're interested in any type of position with the district, we encourage you to come out to that job fair."
LaDonna said, "If you are looking for a certified teaching position, we typically have some openings and at that time also classified positions, teacher assistants, paraprofessionals, child nutrition workers, maintenance. If you're interested in any type of position with the district, we encourage you to come out to that job fair."
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