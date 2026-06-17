Posted: Jun 17, 2026 10:24 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 10:24 AM

Chase Almy

Families looking for a way to keep the kids entertained without hearing "I'm bored" every five minutes may want to head to Woolaroc this weekend for KidsFest. The annual event takes place June 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve. The two-day event features arts and crafts, games, live music, inflatables, and plenty of activities designed to keep children busy and smiling.

There is no additional charge for KidsFest activities beyond regular admission to Woolaroc. Admission is $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, and children 12 and under get in free. Food and craft vendors will be available throughout the event for an additional cost. Organizers say KidsFest offers something for all ages, giving kids a chance to play while parents enjoy a day that doesn't involve searching for missing phone chargers or negotiating screen time.