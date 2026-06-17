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City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jun 17, 2026 9:52 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 9:59 AM
Bartlesville Beard and Mustache Showdown Returns
Ty Loftis
One of the community's most distinctive traditions is returning on July 4 thanks to the Bartlesville Area History Museum. The Great Bartles Mustache and Beard Showdown will take place during Freedom Fest at Sooner Park in Bartlesville.
The categories will include best beard, best styled mustache and best historical mustache. Participants will be judged on creativity, style and frontier spirit. Registration is free and begins at 6:15 p.m. at the Bartlesville Area History Museum tent.
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