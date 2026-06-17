Posted: Jun 17, 2026 6:46 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 6:46 AM

Tom Davis

Congratulations to Tosha Posh of Bartlesville. Tosha is Tuesday's winner in our Lessons Learned from Dad Contest.

Tosha wins a pair of concert tickets to a show of her choice at The Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa.

The Lesson Learned:

"Pay attention at what is happening around you "

The Grand Prize Drawing is June 19th at 8:06 am where one lucky entrant will win two tickets to the concert of choice at the Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa. 1 Night Hotel Stay, $50 in Food, $50 VISA gift card from Truity Credit Union, Bible from Glorious Connections, $75 gift card from Windle's Rock and Jewlery, Dinner for Dad at Sabores Mexican Cuisine, A gift bag from Moxie on 2nd, and a Gift from McCoy Jewelers.