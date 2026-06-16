Posted: Jun 16, 2026 9:55 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 10:06 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County voters went to the polls on Tuesday and made several key decisions that will shape the county and state at large.

Bridget West was elected Osage County Treasurer, as she defeated Shawna Myers by nearly 2,000 votes. West will take over for Sally Hulse at the end of the year. West had this to say on looking forward to what should be a smooth transition.

Chad Ray will be the new commissioner for district three. This comes after Charlie Cartwright passed away in May. Cartwright's name still appeared on the ballot and he received 40 percent of the vote.

Osage County helped re-elect Senator Bill Coleman to a third and final term. He received nearly 64 percent of the vote in Osage County and received 1,500 more votes than his opponent, Jadan Tarrazas. Of the 49 total precincts District 10 represents, Coleman got 59 percent of the vote and received about 1,600 more votes than Terrazas.

Spencer Grace won the State Representative District 37 contest against Jeremy Sacket and Osage County residents help re-elect state representative Judd Strom. Strom received 68 percent of the vote in Osage County.