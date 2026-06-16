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Nowata County News
Posted: Jun 16, 2026 9:07 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 9:07 PM
John David Hultz Elected Nowata Co. Commissioner
Brian McSweeney
John David Hultz has been elected as a Nowata County Commissioner, representing District One.
According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, Hultz received 350 total votes (61.2%). He received nearly 63% of the total vote on election day alone with 293 votes.
Hultz defeats the Chairman of the Nowata County Commissioners, Paul Crupper. Crupper received 140 total votes (24.5%), 108 on election day. He had served as county commissioner since 2022. Elizabeth Pravel finished third 82 total votes (14.3%).
Election results will be certified by the Oklahoma State Election Board on Friday.
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