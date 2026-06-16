Posted: Jun 16, 2026 3:24 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 3:24 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata Fire Department and partner agencies have announced the return of "The Great Nowata Water Fight: Firefighters vs. The Community."

On the afternoon of July 3, residents are encouraged to line their streets with water guns, water balloons and hoses and have a friendly fight with Nowata Fire Department vehicles.