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Nowata County News

Posted: Jun 16, 2026 3:24 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 3:24 PM

City of Nowata Announces The Great Water Fight 2

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Brian McSweeney
The Nowata Fire Department and partner agencies have announced the return of "The Great Nowata Water Fight: Firefighters vs. The Community."
 
On the afternoon of July 3, residents are encouraged to line their streets with water guns, water balloons and hoses and have a friendly fight with Nowata Fire Department vehicles.
 
The Great Nowata Water Fight 2 will take place on July 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
 
 


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