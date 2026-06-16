Posted: Jun 16, 2026 2:08 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 2:08 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation awarded a $4,000 grant to Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center to support the organization's subsidized counseling program, helping expand access to mental health services for individuals and families facing financial challenges.

The donation was presented by David Nickel, president of Arvest Bank's Bartlesville region, and Alyssa Shook, an Arvest Wealth Management trust officer, to Ben Ames, executive director of Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center.

Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center provides professional counseling and mental health services designed to foster hope, healing and growth for individuals, couples and families. Founded in 1974, the organization continues to serve the community as demand for mental health services increases.

"It is an honor to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation," Nickel said. "These funds can support those who need compassionate counseling the most."

Ames says the grant will help ensure counseling services remain accessible to those who might otherwise be unable to afford them.

"We are incredibly thankful to the Arvest Foundation for its continued support of mental health services in our community," he said. "This grant helps ensure individuals and families can access counseling services regardless of financial barriers. As the need for mental health support continues to grow, partnerships like this make a lasting impact on the lives of those we serve."