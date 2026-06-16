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Nowata County News
Posted: Jun 16, 2026 1:12 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 1:12 PM
Nowata Co. Discusses Emergency Sirens Project
Brian McSweeney
Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers appeared before the Nowata County Commissioners Monday morning to discuss the possible addition of outdoor emergency sirens throughout the county.
The Cherokee Nation started an outdoor warning system project that involves each county within the reservation.
Summers also said that the board the Nowata County Fire Department utilizes is full. If new emergency sirens are installed in the county, a new board would have to be created.
Emergency management will meet with the Cherokee Nation on June 25.
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