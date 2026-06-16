Posted: Jun 16, 2026 1:12 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 1:12 PM

Brian McSweeney

Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers appeared before the Nowata County Commissioners Monday morning to discuss the possible addition of outdoor emergency sirens throughout the county.

The Cherokee Nation started an outdoor warning system project that involves each county within the reservation.

Summers also said that the board the Nowata County Fire Department utilizes is full. If new emergency sirens are installed in the county, a new board would have to be created.