Posted: Jun 16, 2026 6:41 AMUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 7:06 AM

Tom Davis

Congratulations to Chris Cook of Bartlesville. Chris is Tuesday's winner in our Lessons Learned from Dad Contest.

Chris wins a pair of concert tickets to a show of his choice at The Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa.

The Lesson Learned:

"Keep your ears open and your mouth closed and you will learn more!"

The Grand Prize Drawing is June 19th at 8:06 am where one lucky entrant will win two tickets to the concert of choice at the Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa. 1 Night Hotel Stay, $50 in Food, $50 VISA gift card from Truity Credit Union, Bible from Glorious Connections, $75 gift card from Windle's Rock and Jewlery, Dinner for Dad at Sabores Mexican Cuisine, A gift bag from Moxie on 2nd, and a Gift from McCoy Jewelers.