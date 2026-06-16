Posted: Jun 16, 2026 1:46 AMUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 1:48 AM

Tom Davis

At its regular meeting on Monday, June 15, the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education approved the appointment of Dr. Cristel Miller as Principal of Ranch Heights Elementary School.

Miller brings more than two decades of experience in public and private K-12 education, including six years as a building principal. She has served as Principal of St. John Catholic School since July 2020, overseeing instructional programs, staffing, student services, and school operations. Prior to becoming principal, she served there as Principal and as a certified classroom teacher.

Before her time at St. John Catholic School, Miller spent 13 years as a classroom teacher at Nowata Public Schools, where she was named District Teacher of the Year in 2012 and served as president of the Nowata Classroom Teachers Association from 2011 to 2017.