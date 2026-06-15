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Osage County
Posted: Jun 15, 2026 3:23 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2026 3:23 PM
Osage Co District Two Gets Chip and Seal Contract
Ty Loftis
During Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt had a choice to make on the company he wanted to use for chip and seal services. There were three companies who bid on the project and while the lowest bid was half the price of the other two companies, Talburt had his doubts.
Talburt chose to go with Elite Chip and Seal and Consulting, citing both district one and district three had good dealings with them in the past. That company will charge $7,500 per mile and a $3,500 mobilization charge.
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