Posted: Jun 15, 2026 3:23 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2026 3:23 PM

Ty Loftis

During Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt had a choice to make on the company he wanted to use for chip and seal services. There were three companies who bid on the project and while the lowest bid was half the price of the other two companies, Talburt had his doubts.