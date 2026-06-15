Posted: Jun 15, 2026 7:14 AMUpdated: Jun 15, 2026 11:15 AM

Tom Davis

Congratulations to Lisa Burns of Bartleville. She is Monday's winner in our Lessons Learned from Dad Contest.

Lisa wins a pair of concert tickets to a show of her choice at The Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa.

The Lesson Learned:

You can't outgive God! He never gave up on me, even through an addiction most do not come back from. He is an amazing man of God and taught me well! He's given away cars, houses, and still shows me that I can't outgive God either!

The Grand Prize Drawing is June 19th at 8:06 am where one lucky entrant will win two tickets to the concert of choice at the Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa. 1 Night Hotel Stay, $50 in Food, $50 VISA gift card from Truity Credit Union, Bible from Glorious Connections, $75 gift card from Windle's Rock and Jewlery, Dinner for Dad at Sabores Mexican Cuisine, A gift bag from Moxie on 2nd, and a Gift from McCoy Jewelers.