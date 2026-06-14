Posted: Jun 14, 2026 2:50 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2026 2:50 PM

Tom Davis

A Bartlesville bicyclist was injured Sunday afternoon after being struck by a pickup truck in rural Washington County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 12:26 p.m. on North 3940 Road, about one mile north of County Road NS3940 and West 300 Road. Troopers say a southbound pickup driven by 27-year-old Shilo A. Peel of Elk City, Kansas, hit a pothole and lost control. The vehicle slid sideways and struck a northbound bicyclist.

The cyclist, 52-year-old Andrew S. Malcom of Bartlesville, was injured in the collision. Peel and two passengers in the pickup were not injured. The crash remains under investigation, and all information is preliminary.