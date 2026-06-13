Posted: Jun 13, 2026 3:43 AMUpdated: Jun 13, 2026 3:43 AM

Tom Davis

A 59-year-old Georgia man died Friday night after a commercial vehicle left the roadway along U.S. 75 near W. 3800 Drive in Washington County.

According to a preliminary investigation, George J. Wrights of Villa Rica, Georgia, was driving when his vehicle departed the roadway to the right, striking a ditch and a fence. Wrights was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the driver may have suffered a medical incident prior to the crash. The incident occurred at approximately 9:14 p.m. June 12.

The crash remains under investigation, and all information is preliminary and subject to change.