Posted: Jun 13, 2026 3:40 AMUpdated: Jun 13, 2026 3:40 AM

Tom Davis

One person was injured following a two-vessel collision on Oologah Lake east of Goose Island and south of Spencer Creek in Rogers County on Friday, according to a preliminary investigation by OHP.

Investigators reported that Vessel 1, operated by Brian Mosley, 60, of Dewey, was traveling southbound at idle speed when it was struck by Vessel 2, operated by Walter Doyle, 61, of Oologah. Doyle told investigators he was traveling eastbound on plane and had just begun slowing down when he noticed Mosley's vessel at the last moment. Doyle stated he maneuvered over Vessel 1 in an attempt to avoid a collision.

Mosley told investigators he was looking at the water and navigational equipment and did not see the approaching vessel before the crash.

Mosley sustained injuries in the collision and was transported for treatment. Doyle was not injured. No passengers were aboard either vessel.

The incident remains under investigation by Troop W authorities. Officials noted that the information was gathered during the preliminary stages of the investigation and may be subject to change as the investigation continues.