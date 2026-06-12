Posted: Jun 12, 2026 3:27 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2026 3:27 PM

Nathan Thompson

Severe weather risks are increasing for Saturday afternoon into the evening and overnight hours across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas.

A Level 3 of 5 risk zone includes most of the listening area from Pawhuska to the east and downtown Tulsa to the north.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop along a front near the Kansas border Saturday afternoon, with one or more clusters likely to move south and east across the region Saturday night. These storms will pose a risk for severe weather, with damaging winds and hail the main threats.

Storms developing on the front will bring a slight risk of excessive rainfall which could lead to flash flooding mainly late Saturday into Saturday night. The risk shifts to the south and east by Sunday.