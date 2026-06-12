Posted: Jun 12, 2026 3:06 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2026 3:06 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man living at a local hotel is being charged with failing to register as a sex offender and being a sex offender living within 2,000 feet of a school or park.

On Wednesday, the Bartlesville Police Department received a phone call from a concerned citizen about the possibility of a registered sex offender living at the Budget Inn, which is considered a "red zone." After looking through records, officers discovered Kenneth Cox was released from prison in June 2025. It is alleged letters were sent to his address in Pawhuska, but letters were never returned.

Officers made contact with Cox at the hotel and the defendant told officers he had been staying at the hotel since June 2025.

Cox was convicted of rape by instrumentation and lewd or indecent acts to a child in 2004. This is the fourth time Cox has failed to register as a sex offender.