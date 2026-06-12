Posted: Jun 12, 2026 2:37 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2026 2:37 PM

Ty Loftis

A Sand Springs man previously charged with second degree rape is now facing felony charges of being in possession of child sexual abuse material. This comes after Tyler Muao was in contact with an underage victim from Louisiana. That adds on a felony fugitive from justice charge.

The Bartlesville Police Department was contacted by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana. They alleged Muao had been communicating with a juvenile over Snapchat and there was an extradition arrest warrant in reference to the case.

After obtaining a search warrant for Muao's phone, it is alleged they found a conversation between the defendant and the victim. That conversation contained inappropriate content.

In May 2025, it is alleged Muao attempted to rape a victim under the age of 16. Additionally, Muao forced the victim to perform sexual acts on him after the victim refused to do so.