Posted: Jun 12, 2026 9:32 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2026 9:32 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a busy meeting planned for Monday morning.

According to an agenda, the commissioners are expected to discuss a resolution and presentation about a grant program that could benefit the Sheriff’s Office and potentially declare a county-owned property in Dewey as surplus.

The commissioners are also expected to accept a donation from the Cherokee Nation to assist with cemetery care in District 2 and award a contract for renovations to the courthouse, which would reconfigure the secured entrance and exit flow to the building.

Two pieces of equipment are expected to be declared as surplus and two reports will be reviewed.

At 10 a.m., the commissioners will hold a bid opening for ballot printing. Monday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.