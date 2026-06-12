Posted: Jun 12, 2026 6:31 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2026 9:52 AM

Tom Davis

A child sexual predator living in Collinsville was sentenced on Thursday for recording children in the bathroom and for seeking out and possessing child sexual abuse material, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

U.S. District Judge Sara E. Hill sentenced Thomas Joshua Keizer, 34, for two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Receipt of Child Pornography, and Possession of Child Pornography. Keizer was ordered to pay $11,000 in restitution and serve 300 months' imprisonment, followed by lifetime supervised release. Upon his release, Keizer will be required to register as a sex offender.

In November 2024, Homeland Security Investigations began investigating a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Court documents show that Keizer used Discord, the social media application, to have sexually graphic messages with a minor child who was only 12 years old. The investigation revealed that Keizer sought out minor children to groom and emgage in sexually explicit conversations .

When agents executed a search warrant at his home, they recovered several electronic devices in the home. Agents reviewed the contents of the devices and found that Keizer possessed 568 images and 11 videos of children being sexually abused, including prepubescent children and toddlers being forced to have sexually explicit acts with adults.

Agents further discovered that Keizer had hidden a recording device in a bathroom to capture children using the restroom. Court records show that from July 2020 through August 2024, Keizer captured more than 1,835 images of two additional minor children under the age of 10 years old.

The child sexual abuse material found on Keizer’s devices was sent to the National Child Victim Identification System, managed by the NCMEC, for identification. They identified 13 children whose images were previously identified and reported to NCMEC for cataloging. They were notified and allowed to submit victim impact statements to the court. Restitution paid by Keizer will go directly to the victims who requested restitution.

Keizer will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.