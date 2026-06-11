Posted: Jun 11, 2026 1:16 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2026 1:16 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Tri County Tech Foundation to help provide scholarship support for area students pursuing career and technical education.

The donation was presented recently by Arvest Bank Bartlesville Region President David Nickel and mortgage lender Jill Carse-Hron to Kim Smith, Tri County Tech chief financial officer and Foundation executive director, and Champagne Kane, Tri County Tech marketing director and Foundation relations coordinator.

"It is our pleasure to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation," Nickel said. "This donation will help Tri County Tech students achieve their career training aspirations, while also helping to create a viable workforce for our community."

The Tri County Tech Foundation works to remove barriers that may prevent students from completing career training programs. The organization’s mission is to ensure students have access to educational opportunities that prepare them for skilled careers and workforce success.

Kane said the grant will help students overcome financial challenges that can hinder educational progress.

"We are grateful to the Arvest Foundation for investing in the success of Tri County Tech students," Kane said. "Scholarship support helps remove financial barriers that might otherwise prevent students from pursuing or completing career training. This generous gift will help students stay focused on their education, achieve their goals, and enter the workforce prepared to make a difference in our communities."